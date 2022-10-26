Abbeville Fiber participates in Alabama Woods to Goods Week

On Oct. 19, students from Abbeville Christian Academy toured the Abbeville Fiber facility during a Forestry Field Day as part of the Alabama Forestry Association’s Alabama Woods to Goods Week.

While at the mill, students got a firsthand look at how a sawmill operates, the work performed by the employees at the mill, and how many people the facility employs in the community.

Representatives from the mill including Jeremy Whiddon, Brian Tooke, Matt Barkley, Brad Williams, and Ryan Blalock helped guide the tour and gave students insight on the sawmilling processes.

Forestry Field Days are designed to expose high school students to the various careers in the forestry and forest products manufacturing industry that are available to them in their local communities by giving them the opportunity to interact with forest industry professionals in the workplace. They also aim to educate students on the sustainable nature of the forest and forest products industry.

Alabama Woods to Goods Week is a week-long promotional event to celebrate forestry’s professionals, products and industry. This year’s celebration is sponsored by the Alabama Association of RC&D Councils.

Gov. Kay Ivey proclaimed the third week in October as Alabama Woods to Goods Week which coincides with National Forest Products Week.

The Alabama Forestry Association is celebrating across the state with mill tours, log site visits, forest product donations and many other educational events to highlight the industry’s environmental, community and economic impact.

To learn more visit, www.alwoodstogoods.com/.