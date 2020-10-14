 Skip to main content
Abbeville man accused of stealing jewelry, money, food after breaking into Dothan apartment
Abbeville man accused of stealing jewelry, money, food after breaking into Dothan apartment

An Abbeville man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly broke the window to an acquaintance’s apartment to gain entry and stole several items.

Christopher Devante Walker, 22, is being charged with third-degree burglary with forced entry.

“He took items from inside the apartment -- money, jewelry, and food,” Dothan Police Lt. Tim Mullis said.

Mullis said the victim was not at home during the burglary, which occurred in the 600 block of Headland Avenue.

Walker was arrested by Dothan Police on Tuesday and later transported to the Houston County Jail, where he is being held on a $15,000 bond.

Christopher Devante Walker, 22

 Sable Riley
