Abbeville Police arrest two for trafficking marijuana

This photo provided by the Abbeville Police Department shows drugs and paraphernalia found during a traffic stop that led to the arrests of two people.

ABBEVILLE - Abbeville Police have charged a Headland man and a Maryland woman with trafficking marijuana following a minor traffic stop.

According to a news release from the Abbeville Police Department, patrol units conducted a traffic stop on Saturday around 1:40 p.m. for what was described as "minor traffic infractions." While conducting the stop, officers recovered approximately 4.1 pounds of marijuana, mushrooms, and drug paraphernalia.

Javon Antonio James, 30, of Headland was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia with bonds totaling $178,000. Alycia Marie Hoffman, 34, of Bel Air, Maryland, was also arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia with bonds totaling $178,000.

Both suspects were booked into the Henry County Jail.

