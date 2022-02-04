Abducted Enterprise girl found safe, suspect in custody

ENTERPRISE – The suspect in the abduction of a 12-year-old Enterprise girl reported Thursday is in custody and the child is safe, police said in a press release.

Enterprise police initiated an investigation into the abduction of Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc, and on Thursday night around 7, Athens, Georgia, police notified Enterprise detectives that the girl was located and safe in their custody.

The abductor, who was not identified Thursday night, has also been detained by Athens police pending charges. Earlier in the day, police were looking for Coc travelling with an Alvaro Cucul, a Hispanic male occupying a black 2017 GMC Acadia and possibly traveling in Georgia.

Enterprise police also thanked the Athens Police Department and other law enforcement partners who aided detectives in this investigation.