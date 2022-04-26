Absentee applications being accepted for May 24 primary election

With less than a month left for voters to apply for absentee ballots ahead of the May 24 primary election, things are a little slower than they were two years ago when a record 7,000 absentee ballots were cast in Houston County.

Of course 2020 was a presidential election year, and the country was in the midst of a pandemic with many voters choosing to vote by absentee ballots over going to the polls on Election Day.

“It’s very slow at this point, but I think some of that may be also that I’m comparing it to 2020 when we had absentee amongst COVID,” Houston County Circuit Clerk Carla Woodall said Tuesday. “I’m hoping that people are not disinterested and that they are just excited and want to go to the polls instead of voting absentee and that people are just ready to get out.”

Woodall, who serves as the county’s absentee election manager, said the absentee application process is up and running.

To vote by absentee in the May 24 primary election, voters must complete an application and return it to the absentee election manager.

The last day for completed absentee ballot applications to be received by mail for the primary election is May 17, while the last day voters can return an application in person is May 19. Voters have until May 23 to deliver an absentee ballot in person. Mailed absentee ballots must be received by noon on May 24.

According to the Alabama Secretary of State’s office, absentee ballot applications can be downloaded online or requested by visiting or calling the local absentee election manager’s office. Voters can also contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at 334-242-7210 to request an absentee ballot application. Voters who are eligible to vote pursuant to the Uniformed and Overseas Absentee Voting Act will have until May 24 to postmark an absentee ballot.

There is a list of each county’s absentee election manager with mailing addresses and contact information at www.sos.alabama.gov/city-county-lookup/absentee-election-manager.

For Houston County, voters can call 334-671-8700 or visit the absentee election manager’s office located in Room 417 of the Houston County Courthouse, located at 114 N. Oates St. in downtown Dothan. Hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to noon and 1-4:30 p.m.

“You can come to the courthouse and vote in person or you can do it all by mail, whichever you prefer,” Woodall said.

In a primary election, Woodall said it’s important for voters to remember to ask for a specific party ballot.

“You have to select either Democrat or Republican,” she said. “That’s very important for people to understand that.”

Absentee ballot applications must include a copy of a current valid photo ID unless the voter is exempt, and the application must be signed or marked by the voter. The application does not have to be witnessed unless the voter signs by a mark rather than their name. Completed applications can only be delivered by the voter or by mail – a family member cannot deliver your application for you.

The major change for the upcoming primary is the actual absentee ballot application deadline. It used to be that all completed applications were due five days prior to the election date. Now, mailed applications are needed seven days prior to the election date while ballot applications delivered in person are still due five days before the election.

Another common mistake to avoid: Each application must be mailed separately. Multiple applications from the same household cannot be placed in the same envelope.

When it comes to returning your absentee ballot, the affidavit on the absentee voter envelope has to bear the signatures of two witnesses or a notary. Woodall’s staff can notarize the affidavit for those who deliver them in person.

If you miss the deadline to return your absentee ballot application, Woodall said you can still vote at your polling place on the day of the election.

“As long as the ballot did not come back to me, they can still go to the polls and vote,” she said. “Now, they would vote a provisional ballot, and the board of registrars would make sure that their absentee ballot was not received by me.”

However, she warned, do not put your absentee ballot in a voting machine. Instead, you’ll be given a ballot at the precinct.

“We have to reconcile the number of ballots issued and the ballots received,” Woodall said. “Every precinct is assigned ballot numbers, so if somebody takes one in that messes up the entire reconciliation.”

