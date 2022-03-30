 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cargo truck strikes woman near Dothan intersection; victim in critical condition

A woman is in the hospital with critical injuries after being hit by a 40-foot box truck at a Dothan intersection early Wednesday morning.

Dothan Police Lt. Dennis Sallas said the unidentified victim was struck while crossing the road near the intersection at West Powell Street and North Oates Street near downtown at around 5 a.m.

The pedestrian sustained head trauma and broken bones and was transported via emergency medical services on trauma alert to a Dothan hospital. The prognosis is unclear at this time, Sallas said.

The incident is still under investigation as police try to find surveillance footage of the area that can reveal the wreck’s cause.

