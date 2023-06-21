SLOCOMB — One person was injured Monday following a two-vehicle crash in Geneva County.

According to Slocomb Fire-Rescue, the crash occurred at around 12:30 p.m. on Highway 52 at South County Road 9 in Slocomb.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found two vehicles with heavy damage and one vehicle on its side with an occupant trapped inside. Firefighters managed to stabilize the vehicle by using stabilization struts and fold the roof back with hydraulic extrication tools.

The patient was treated by medics before being transported to an area hospital in stable condition. The cause of the accident is currently unknown.

Multiple units including Slocomb Police, the Geneva County Sheriff's Office, and troopers from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency also responded to the incident.