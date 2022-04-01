Remains of body found in burned-down mobile home in Houston County

The remains of a Houston County man were found in a burned-down mobile home a little after midnight on Friday.

The victim was burned beyond recognition, Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd said, and the remains have been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for a positive identification though cause of death could be difficult to determine.

Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza said the deceased is likely the resident of the mobile home, which is located off a county road near Gordon.

The mother of the resident became concerned when she had not heard from her son since Monday. She drove a short distance to his home and noticed it was burned down. Investigators reported to the scene and quickly found a man’s remains.

Preliminary findings reveal that the electric utility meter shut off sometime Tuesday morning, a likely result of a fire that quickly condemned the double-wide trailer. Valenza said it is likely no one noticed the smoke or flames as the trailer sits around 200 yards from the roadway and the speed limit on the road is 65 mph.

“No one would have seen it,” Valenza said.

Valenza said the fire marshal is involved to help determine a cause for the fire and foul play has not been ruled out as the investigation continues.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.

