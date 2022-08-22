UPDATE: Fort Rucker confirms body found in Chipola River was an international flight student

MARIANNA - The body of a missing person recovered overnight Sunday in the Chipola River has been identified as an international flight student from Fort Rucker, a Army spokesperson confirmed on Monday.

The name of the victim has not been released from the Army or the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. More information is expected to be released once family is notified.

The Fort Rucker spokesperson said they were notified Saturday afternoon "of an incident involving an international student near Marianna. During an approved, supervised, and guided tour on the Chipola River, the student fell overboard and did not resurface. Fort Rucker personnel also on the trip began searching immediately while calling first responders. Local authorities continued the search with divers."

Spring Creek and the Magnolia Bridge boat landing were closed Sunday while rescue efforts continued on the waterway, but authorities announced late Sunday that the water was to reopen to the public.

After responding to a 911 call reporting a person in distress on Spring Creek, sheriff’s deputies determined an individual with a group of military students from Fort Rucker had sunk below the water’s surface and could not be located, JCSO reported on its Facebook page.

The JCSO dive team and a rescue dive team from Houston County were deployed and worked until the body was found. Additionally, officials said, the Florida Wildlife Commission, Florida Highway Patrol, and several other agencies contributed to the search efforts.

Fort Rucker, located in southeast Alabama, is the home of Army Aviation and its primary flight training center.