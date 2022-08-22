UPDATE: Sheriff's office says body found in search for missing Fort Rucker student in Chipola River

MARIANNA - The body of a missing tuber believed to be a Fort Rucker student was recovered overnight in the Chipola River, according the Jackson County Sheriff's Office Facebook page Monday morning.

No identification has been released and the sheriff's office said additional details will be released later Monday.

The search began after a Fort Rucker student was reported missing while tubing/swimming on the Chipola River’s Spring Creek here on Saturday around 1 p.m.

Spring Creek and the Magnolia Bridge boat landing were closed Sunday while rescue efforts continued on the waterway, but authorities announced late Sunday that the water was to reopen to the public.

After responding to a 911 call reporting a person in distress on Spring Creek, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies determined an individual with a group of military students from Fort Rucker had sunk below the water’s surface and could not be located, JCSO reported on its Facebook page.

The JCSO dive team and a rescue dive team from Houston County, Alabama quickly deployed and worked into the early morning Sunday with no success. Additionally, officials said, the Florida Wildlife Commission, Florida Highway Patrol, and several other agencies contributed to the search efforts.

Fort Rucker in southeast Alabama is headquarters for the Army’s aviation division and a primary flight training location.