ACOM announces organizational changes

The Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine (ACOM) in Dothan recently announced organizational changes to the division of Clinical Sciences, as well as an addition to the Dean’s Cabinet.

The ACOM division of Clinical Sciences has implemented organizational changes to better streamline its functionality and organized its faculty into three departments, Primary Care Medicine and Specialty Medicine, and Osteopathic Principles and Practices.

The department of Primary Care Medicine, led by Martin Clemmons, DO, FACIO, includes Family Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics. Praful Patel, MD, FACOG, is heading up the department of Specialty Medicine that encompasses fields such as Emergency Medicine, General Surgery and OB/GYN. Thomas Fotopoulos, DO, will continue to lead the department of Osteopathic Principles and Practices.

"These changes should allow for greater communication and comradery among our faculty," said Stevan Walkowski, DO, FAAMA, associate dean of Clinical Sciences.

The departments meet on a regular basis to share ideas and concerns unique to the medicine they practice. Creating three academic departments with three chairs offers greater representation and an opportunity to handle problems as they arise with good and reasonable solutions.

Also, the Dean’s Cabinet announced Jonathan Leo, Ph.D., has assumed the role of senior assistance dean of Student Advancement. In addition, Leo will continue his duties as professor of Anatomy with his teaching responsibilities.

The senior assistant dean of Student Advancement is a new role at ACOM focusing on student success that will support the school’s growth and its strategic plan priority of academic excellence. Within the new division of Medical Education, the senior assistant dean of Student Advancement will serve as the strategic and operational champion to enhance student success by developing and implementing advancement strategies for learning, engagement, retention and program completion.

In his new role, Leo will oversee the Center for Academic and Career Excellence. He will work closely with the academic deans, the associate dean of Student Services, and the vice president of Institutional Effectiveness to support student development, academic achievement and ACOM’s mission and values.

Leo has 27 years of anatomy and neuroanatomy teaching experience at osteopathic schools. He is also a well-respected researcher and writer, as well as having held multiple leadership roles in medical education, which includes associate dean of students and graduate programs.