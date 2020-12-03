ACOM announces simulation center expansion

An expansion project will add more space for clinical simulation training on the campus of the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine in Dothan.

The Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine (ACOM) Board of Directors approved the expansion and construction of the new 10,000-square-foot building, which will encompass the school's existing simulation center and add more than 7,000 square feet to the space.

ACOM selected Dothan-based architecture firm Donofro and Associates Architects to lead the design. Groundbreaking and construction is expected to begin in early 2021.

The clinical simulation faculty worked closely with Carmen Lewis, PhD, Vice President of Institutional Effectiveness, and Bill Jones, Southeast Health’s Director of Design and Construction, to explore a variety of options for the project. The option recommended to and approved by the ACOM Board best addresses the growing needs for simulation space, without interrupting curricular activities.

“An important catalyst for quality medical education today is providing realistic patient encounters through simulation.” Lewis said. “This expansion will help enhance the experiential learning that defines ACOM’s training of the physicians of tomorrow.”