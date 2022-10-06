ACOM awarded a grant to enhance the growth of community garden

The Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine was recently awarded a $2,200 grant from The T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutritional Studies to provide gardening and kitchen tools for the community garden project.

The community garden is part of an ACOM project that also includes an open-air pavilion that will be utilized by faculty, staff and students. Groundbreaking on the overall project was on Sept. 1.

“This grant will provide tools that will help educate students through our innovative ‘Food as Medicine: Dig with our Future Docs’ program,” said Audrey Vasauskas, PhD. “The students will be able to share what they have learned about nutrition, gardening and preparing healthy plant-based meals with the Wiregrass and eventually with their future patients.”

The T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies (CNS), a renowned leader in whole food, plant-based resources, education, and advocacy, provides grant support to empower sustainable food-based initiatives around the world.

“We are incredibly excited to offer these Community Grants as a natural extension of our global mission,” commented LeAnne Campbell, president of CNS. “This grant program will provide organizations with support to advocate for a more sustainable and equitable food system, whether they are nonprofits, educators, community organizers, or environmentally conscious companies.”