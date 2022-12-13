ACOM names advisory board of community leaders

The Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine has created a community advisory board to serve as a liaison to the community.

Representing a mix of leaders from academia and business, the board will operate in an advisory capacity and offer a community leadership perspective to the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine's (ACOM) Board of Directors concerning the strategic direction of the college.

The volunteer advisory board members have been asked to serve at the invitation of ACOM Dean Dr. James C. Jones. The advisory board’s inaugural meeting will be scheduled for January.

ACOM, the academic division of the Southeast Health system, welcomed its first class of students in 2013. Currently, a total of 886 physicians have graduated from ACOM, with 62% choosing to practice in primary care.

Since its inception, the ACOM faculty, staff and students have been embraced by the city of Dothan and the Wiregrass, aiding in the college's success, according to an ACOM news release.

“The ACOM Board of Directors understands the importance of this college as it strives to address the shortage of physicians in underserved parts of our area,” said John McDaniel, chairman of the ACOM Board of Directors. “We also want to make sure the community remains engaged by being invested in the continued future success of ACOM.”

The advisory board will help expand awareness of osteopathic medicine. In addition, its members will serve as ambassadors for ACOM and provide an external perspective to enhance the college’s role as a leader in producing the next generation of osteopathic physicians, the ACOM release stated.

Along with six external members, the nine-member advisory board will also include members from within ACOM.

The inaugural advisory board members are:

External Members:

- William Admire, DO, vice president and chief medical officer for the Mobile Infirmary and North Baldwin Infirmary

- Dwight Gamble, chairman, president, and CEO of HNB First Bank in Headland

- Don Jeffrey, PhD, vice chancellor, Troy University-Dothan Campus

- Brad Kimbro, chief operating officer of Wiregrass Electric Cooperative

- Zel Thomas, PhD, superintendent of Enterprise City Schools

- Velma Tribue, retired owner of Velma J. Tribue, State Farm Insurance Agency

Internal Members:

- Carmen Lewis, PhD, MBA, vice president, ACOM Institutional Effectiveness division

- John McDaniel, chairman, ACOM board of directors

- Audrey A. Vasauskas, PhD, ACOM director of Research and Grant Development and associate professor of Physiology

“We are pleased to have the wisdom of such an outstanding group of community leaders on this advisory board,” Dr. Jones said. “This board will play an important role in addressing the future healthcare and wellness needs of the Wiregrass and beyond.”