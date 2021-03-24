ACOM student volunteers as Spanish interpreter

Joel Carter, a first-year medical student at Dothan’s Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine, has proved an invaluable asset at a local free clinic offering translation service to a large number of Hispanic patients.

Carter, his wife, and 18-month-old daughter are from Idaho Falls, Idaho, and chose Dothan for medical school because of its family centered community. Carter hopes to be a family physician, and volunteers at the Love in Action free clinic for primary care experience.

Carter serves a vital function as a translator for those who do not speak English, said Dr. Steve Stokes, a semi-retired physician who serves in the free clinic.

“The medical students at ACOM have been absent for almost a year as most classes were remote on line,” Stokes said, adding that the students are a valuable asset. “Now as in-person classes resume, they are returning to campus here in Dothan. Some volunteer at the free medical clinic, where they assist in triage of patients and then follow Dr. Ted Paulk and me as patients are treated and provided their medications. Like the coming of spring, we are all glad to see them return.”

One Hispanic patient who benefits from Carter’s translation is Filoman, who earns a living digging worms for fish bait in Slocomb. He’s paid per worm and sits on a plastic bucket all day, coaxing up worms with a hand-held rake.