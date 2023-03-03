The Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine (ACOM) won its third international simulation championship since 2017 after defeating five teams from different areas of the world.

“I’m proud of the team,” Dr. John T. Giannini Jr, an associate professor of Internal Medicine and director of Simulation, said. “This championship speaks to the simulation program and the integral component it plays in ACOM’s curriculum and training. They are seeing the same cases in the simulation lab that they are learning about in the classroom.”

Third-year students David Cooper, Jacob Gramacy, and Anthony Monaco made up the winning team. Cooper and Gramacy are doing clerkship rotations at Mobile Infirmary, and Monaco is a Sim Fellow at ACOM.

The competition began in Portugal and each team competed virtually. The five teams were given two computer-generated cases and this scoring was done in real time. The simulations allow students to practice real clinical skills without the risk of harming an individual.

Since 2017, ACOM's simulation has taken home four national titles along with the three international championships.

“We are proud that this success represents the solid and strong foundation of medical education that all of our students receive,” said ACOM Dean James C. Jones, DO, FACEP. “This is reinforced through their training in the simulation center.”

Dr. Giannini believes the success shows the excellent clinical reasoning skills that have been developed in the classroom.

“A lot of students know about the simulation success at ACOM,” Dr. Giannini said of students being recruited to ACOM. “When they come on campus, they visit the Simulation Center.”