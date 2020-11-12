Acting Superintendent Coe presents plan for 9th grade academy, virtual school, Carver students

More restructuring may be ahead for Dothan City Schools.
The district’s acting Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe laid out a plan to move 9th graders to the current Carver School for Math, Science and Technology building to reduce congestion at Dothan Preparatory Academy Thursday night during a school board work session.
He also discussed a plan to create a new virtual school for an anticipated 800 students whose families said they’d prefer a permanent online option for students in grades 7-12.
If both plans are approved, Carver students currently housed on Webb Road would move to the former Cloverdale Elementary School building in a neighborhood off South Oates Street and virtual school staff would be placed inside extra space at Dothan Prep.
In talking with Dothan Prep parents, Coe said families identified overcrowding at the city’s lone junior high school as a “dire concern.”
Currently, a 9th-grade academy to be housed in the current Dothan Technical Career Center on Dothan High’s campus remains the second priority item on a 10-year master plan for the school system. However, Coe previously told the Dothan Eagle that is a “very ambitious” long-term plan, and he is more worried about what can be done now to alleviate concerns.
“We have issues that we need to address now,” Coe said to board members. “We’re losing people now. We want to retain people.”
Coe said Carver was chosen as the location for 9th grade students because it’s a closer distance to Dothan High School. He expects shuttle buses to run between schools to take kids to the Dothan High campus for sports, band, and ROTC.
“I think right now, we need to look at what we can afford to do, what is feasible to do,” Coe previously told the Dothan Eagle. “We believe this will create additional opportunities for the 7th and 8th graders at DPA as well as for the 9th graders at a second campus.”
At Dothan Prep, Coe wants to implement a two-strand curriculum in which students would be offered to take an education path in STEM or Fine Arts. Advanced courses would be offered to 7th and 8th grade students in various subjects with more robust coursework.
Coe said all renovations that would be needed to prepare the schools for a different student body would be minimal and fall within the school system’s current budget.
He said his recommendation would be to form two naming committees representing the 9th grade academy and Carver School, the city’s lone magnet school, to recommend titles for the new school and relocated campus.
School Board Members Franklin Jones and Amy Bonds shared concern about keeping the name “Carver” as part of the Dothan City School system. Coe and Board Chairman Mike Schmitz agreed that keeping “Carver” as one of the school’s name would be a priority given its historic ties to the city’s education system.
The three solutions – creation of a virtual school, creation of a 9th grade academy, and moving magnet school students in grades 3-6 to the former Cloverdale building – will be voted by the board at Monday’s regularly-scheduled board meeting at central office at 5 p.m.
Coe said the plans and names of the schools need to be submitted to the Alabama State Department of Education by Dec. 10 in order to secure state funding for the reorganized schools.
Coe also announced that the school system will be getting a $10.6 million allocation as part of the state’s one-time appropriation to all public school systems it will not have to pay back.
He said he would like to use the money to renovate Dothan High’s current career technical center and convocation center, which would be an 18-month to two-year project once passed by the board.
“Any school system can be improved,” Coe said in addressing changes to past-Superintendent Phyllis Edwards’ master plan she presented to the board shortly before she left. That 10-year plan included a brand new career technical center for the front of Dothan High’s campus would be the cornerstone of the plan. She also wanted to use the current career tech center for a 9th grade academy.
Coe’s plan would alleviate any necessity to move forward with those plans.
A parent at the school board work session expressed her displeasure to board member Chris Maddox about how the school board seems to once again appear to be rushing important decisions.
