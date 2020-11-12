Acting Superintendent Coe presents plan for 9th grade academy, virtual school, Carver students

Coe said Carver was chosen as the location for 9th grade students because it’s a closer distance to Dothan High School. He expects shuttle buses to run between schools to take kids to the Dothan High campus for sports, band, and ROTC.

“I think right now, we need to look at what we can afford to do, what is feasible to do,” Coe previously told the Dothan Eagle. “We believe this will create additional opportunities for the 7th and 8th graders at DPA as well as for the 9th graders at a second campus.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At Dothan Prep, Coe wants to implement a two-strand curriculum in which students would be offered to take an education path in STEM or Fine Arts. Advanced courses would be offered to 7th and 8th grade students in various subjects with more robust coursework.

Coe said all renovations that would be needed to prepare the schools for a different student body would be minimal and fall within the school system’s current budget.

He said his recommendation would be to form two naming committees representing the 9th grade academy and Carver School, the city’s lone magnet school, to recommend titles for the new school and relocated campus.