Active to Reserve, boom operator shares total force experience

While on active duty, Cash achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant and faced a decision as her commitment neared the end. She had aspirations to quickly finish nursing school and the active duty life-style with its high operations tempo through training and deployment meant delaying that. Cash found the answer in the 63rd Air Refueling Squadron.

“There was a definite shift when I joined the Reserve.” said Cash. “I had a lot more time to focus on my goals outside of the military. I finished my nursing degree and even started piloting civilian aircraft. Being a boom operator allows you to see and experience a lot but being in control of the aircraft is incredible. Demanding, but incredible.”

Airmen who come from active duty have invested countless hours developing their skills and come fully qualified in their AFSC. The Reserve force is able to recruit talent that otherwise may disappear as separating Airmen return to civilian life.

“Active duty Airmen transitioning to the Air Force Reserve is essential to mission readiness.” said Master Sergeant Shane Hogan, Air Force Reserve In-Service Recruiter. “These Airmen are fully trained and mission ready when they arrive. They’re able to provide a wealth of knowledge and train younger Airmen who serve in a part-time basis.”

With four deployments behind her since she began, Cash, now a Citizen Airman, has promoted to the rank of Tech. Sergeant, become an instructor for other boom operators, and graduated from the University of South Florida with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Moving from one challenge to the next, Cash now has her sights set on commissioning and becoming a pilot.