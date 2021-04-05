ADAI Announces $14.9 million relief program for farmers impacted by Hurricane Michael

2) Poultry: Eligible poultry producers must have suffered a 15% death loss and had poultry present at the time of the hurricane. If a property and casualty insurance payment was made, applicants must provide appropriate documents to qualify.

3) Pecan Production: Eligible producers must have suffered damaged or destroyed pecan trees that required removal and replanting. A producer must show a minimum of 15% production loss to qualify.

4) Horticulture crops (including bare-ground losses): Eligible producers must show a minimum of 15% crop loss to qualify for reimbursement on acres damaged and must have had an adverse impact on bare-ground horticulture practices.

5) Uninsured Infrastructure losses: Eligible producers must show a 15% production loss of a commodity housed inside farming infrastructure due to Hurricane Michael. Structures must have had commodities present at the time of the hurricane (ex. Hay barn, grain bin, commodity barn, packing house, etc.). This does not include equipment buildings, repair shops, etc. Payment will be based on cost of repairs/restoration for an in-kind storage structure minus any insurance claim reimbursement and cannot exceed $50,000.00 Irrigation structures are also eligible but is limited to structures above ground level and excludes generators, pumps, and wells.