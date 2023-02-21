The 8th Adam Deese Memorial Boston Butt and Ribs Sale benefitting the Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center will be held this weekend. Boston butts are $35 and ribs are $30. There are no presales or tickets required.

The sale will take place in the parking lot of Ollie’s Bargain Center, 2214 Ross Clark Circle in Dothan beginning Thursday, Feb. 23, until Saturday, Feb. 25, or until the supply is exhausted.

For the past eight years, the Deese family has conducted this sale in memory of their child and brother, Adam Deese, and donates the proceeds to the Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center to help them better serve the children in our community who have endured abuse.

For more information contact Laurabeth Thomas, Community Advocate - laurabeth@southeastcac.org or (334) 618-2846