 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ADPH announces COVID testing in Enterprise
0 Comments
top story

ADPH announces COVID testing in Enterprise

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Omicron logo p1

The Alabama Department of Public Health is partnering with Easy Testing to offer COVID-19 testing at Enterprise State Community College, 600 Plaza Drive in Enterprise.

Testing is available Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Tuesday, according to a Monday press release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The testing utilizes a Yale saliva PCR test with results returned in 24-48 hours. Anyone needing to be tested can pre-register at EasyTesting.com, but pre-registration is not required.

Insurance is also accepted, but is not required to be tested or to register.

Easy Testing has operated similar testing sites in Baldwin and Monroe counties as well as multiple locations in Maricopa County, Ariz.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fake COVID-19 Testing Sites Are Popping Up Amid Omicron Surge

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert