ADPH announces COVID testing in Enterprise

The Alabama Department of Public Health is partnering with Easy Testing to offer COVID-19 testing at Enterprise State Community College, 600 Plaza Drive in Enterprise.

Testing is available Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Tuesday, according to a Monday press release.

The testing utilizes a Yale saliva PCR test with results returned in 24-48 hours. Anyone needing to be tested can pre-register at EasyTesting.com, but pre-registration is not required.

Insurance is also accepted, but is not required to be tested or to register.

Easy Testing has operated similar testing sites in Baldwin and Monroe counties as well as multiple locations in Maricopa County, Ariz.