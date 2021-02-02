 Skip to main content
ADPH announces large-scale vaccine clinic in Dothan next week
alert top story

Dothan Pediatric Clinic vaccine clinic

Dothan Pediatric Clinic nurse practitioner Tera Knighton administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Amos Johnson on Friday morning during a vaccine clinic for people 75 years and older at the Houston County Farm Center.

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

The Alabama Department of Public Health announced that Dothan was chosen as a site for one of eight large scale drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week.

Other clinics will be located in Anniston, Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Selma, and Tuscaloosa with the goal for each location to give 1,000 vaccines per day, totaling 40,000 doses administered, in a statewide effort to accelerate the pace of the vaccine rollout.

Additional information will be provided about the location in each city soon.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

