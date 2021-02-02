ADPH announces large-scale vaccine clinic in Dothan next week

The Alabama Department of Public Health announced that Dothan was chosen as a site for one of eight large scale drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Other clinics will be located in Anniston, Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Selma, and Tuscaloosa with the goal for each location to give 1,000 vaccines per day, totaling 40,000 doses administered, in a statewide effort to accelerate the pace of the vaccine rollout.

Additional information will be provided about the location in each city soon.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.