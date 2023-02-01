 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ADPH announces new website helps locate free COVID-19 testing sites

Alabama Department of Public Health (copy)

As the Alabama Department of Public Health continues to encourage COVID-19 vaccines and boosters in addition to testing and treatment, a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Testing Locator website now allows the public to search and locate free COVID-19 testing sites near them.

The site locator is part of the CDC Increasing Community Access to Testing program that focuses on communities at a greater risk of being impacted by the pandemic.

Tests offered may include laboratory-based nucleic acid amplification tests, including polymerase chain reaction tests and rapid antigen point-of-care testing. Results are typically provided within 24 to 48 hours. Testing is available at pharmacies, commercial laboratory sites, community sites, and retail locations.

COVID-19 testing is available at no cost at these sites to people with or without health insurance who are experiencing symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. The tests are billed to third-party payers, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and private health insurers.

Individuals without health insurance do not have to pay for COVID-19 testing at these locations. County health departments also offer COVID-19 testing. Consumers can access the Testing Locator at https://testinglocator.cdc.gov/

To find vaccine sites near you, visit https://www.vaccines.gov/

Pope Francis decries resource exploitation in Africa on DRC visit

