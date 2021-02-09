 Skip to main content
ADPH cancels Dothan drive-thru testing clinic on Friday
ADPH cancels Dothan drive-thru testing clinic on Friday

  • Updated
COVID-19 testing

A nurse with the Alabama Department of Public Health gives a COVID test to a man at a testing site set up in the parking lot of Malvern Baptist Church on Thursday morning, Nov. 19.

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

The Alabama Department of Public Health canceled Friday’s drive-thru testing clinic in Dothan at the Houston County Health Department, citing anticipated inclement weather.

It is unclear if the clinic will be rescheduled.

For more information, individuals can contact the Southeastern Public Health District at (334) 792-9070 or visit alabamapublichealth.gov.

