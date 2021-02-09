ADPH cancels Dothan drive-thru testing clinic on Friday

By staff reports
The Alabama Department of Public Health canceled Friday’s drive-thru testing clinic in Dothan at the Houston County Health Department, citing anticipated inclement weather.
It is unclear if the clinic will be rescheduled.
For more information, individuals can contact the Southeastern Public Health District at (334) 792-9070 or visit alabamapublichealth.gov.
