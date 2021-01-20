ADPH clearing up ‘misunderstandings’ about vaccine efforts

The Alabama Department of Public Health is responding to several state legislators who have criticized the speed at which the COVID-19 vaccine is being administered to the public by clearing up “misunderstandings.”

Sens. Jim McClendon, Greg Albritton, Tom Whatley, and Randy Price released a letter Tuesday saying that the vaccine “pipeline in Alabama has a kink” caused by ADPH’s inability to tell the Centers for Disease Control how many shots have been given.

“The rule is simple: The CDC will not authorize shipments to Alabama until they know we are using what we have on hand,” the letter states. “Our citizens are paying a deadly price.”

For the last four weeks, the ADPH has been distributing its full federal allotment of 50,000 to 60,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to providers in Alabama. Vaccine allocations are based on state population per capita and not on the amount of vaccine on hand, an ADPH press release stated.