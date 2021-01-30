ADPH COVID-19 testing clinics will be held in Coffee and Houston counties during February

The Alabama Department of Public Health will offer COVID-19 testing in Coffee and Houston counties during the month of February.

Due to limited staffing in this district and COVID-19 vaccination clinics, testing is only being provided on alternate weeks in Coffee and Houston counties at this time. No COVID-19 retesting will be done.

Testing clinics are scheduled as follows:

• Coffee County Health Department, 2841 Neal Metcalf Road, Enterprise, (334) 792-9070, Tuesday, Feb. 2, and Tuesday, Feb. 16, 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

• Houston County Health Department, 1781 E Cottonwood Road, Dothan, (334) 792-9070, Wednesday, Feb. 10, and Wednesday, Feb. 24, 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Symptoms of COVID-19 consist of either cough or shortness of breath (difficulty breathing) or at least two of the following: fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, fatigue, congestion or runny nose, and new loss of taste or smell.

Testing criteria are as follows:

• Persons with symptoms

• Healthcare facility workers, workers in congregate living settings, and first responders with symptoms

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}