ADPH COVID-19 testing clinics will be held in Coffee and Houston counties during February

The Alabama Department of Public Health will offer COVID-19 testing in Coffee and Houston counties during the month of February.
Due to limited staffing in this district and COVID-19 vaccination clinics, testing is only being provided on alternate weeks in Coffee and Houston counties at this time. No COVID-19 retesting will be done.
Testing clinics are scheduled as follows:
• Coffee County Health Department, 2841 Neal Metcalf Road, Enterprise, (334) 792-9070, Tuesday, Feb. 2, and Tuesday, Feb. 16, 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
• Houston County Health Department, 1781 E Cottonwood Road, Dothan, (334) 792-9070, Wednesday, Feb. 10, and Wednesday, Feb. 24, 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
Symptoms of COVID-19 consist of either cough or shortness of breath (difficulty breathing) or at least two of the following: fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, fatigue, congestion or runny nose, and new loss of taste or smell.
Testing criteria are as follows:
• Persons with symptoms
• Healthcare facility workers, workers in congregate living settings, and first responders with symptoms
• Persons without symptoms who have underlying medical conditions or disability placing them at a higher risk of complications or screening of other asymptomatic individuals based on a case-by-case review and approval by the state health department or local health jurisdiction
ADPH advises the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds
• Social distance by staying 6 feet away from others
• Avoid people who are sick
• Stay home if you can; work remotely if possible
• Cover your mouth and nose with a face covering when around others
• Cover coughs and sneezes
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces
• Monitor your health