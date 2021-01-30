 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ADPH COVID-19 testing clinics will be held in Coffee and Houston counties during February
0 comments
breaking alert top story

ADPH COVID-19 testing clinics will be held in Coffee and Houston counties during February

{{featured_button_text}}
dot generic adph alabama department of public health logo generic.jpg

The Alabama Department of Public Health will offer COVID-19 testing in Coffee and Houston counties during the month of February.

Due to limited staffing in this district and COVID-19 vaccination clinics, testing is only being provided on alternate weeks in Coffee and Houston counties at this time. No COVID-19 retesting will be done.

Testing clinics are scheduled as follows:

• Coffee County Health Department, 2841 Neal Metcalf Road, Enterprise, (334) 792-9070, Tuesday, Feb. 2, and Tuesday, Feb. 16, 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

• Houston County Health Department, 1781 E Cottonwood Road, Dothan, (334) 792-9070, Wednesday, Feb. 10, and Wednesday, Feb. 24, 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Symptoms of COVID-19 consist of either cough or shortness of breath (difficulty breathing) or at least two of the following: fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, fatigue, congestion or runny nose, and new loss of taste or smell.

Testing criteria are as follows:

• Persons with symptoms

• Healthcare facility workers, workers in congregate living settings, and first responders with symptoms

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

• Persons without symptoms who have underlying medical conditions or disability placing them at a higher risk of complications or screening of other asymptomatic individuals based on a case-by-case review and approval by the state health department or local health jurisdiction

ADPH advises the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds

• Social distance by staying 6 feet away from others

• Avoid people who are sick

• Stay home if you can; work remotely if possible

• Cover your mouth and nose with a face covering when around others

• Cover coughs and sneezes

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces

• Monitor your health

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "The Little Things"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert