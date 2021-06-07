ADPH reducing updates to online COVID dashboards

In the Wiregrass, there have 35,494 confirmed and probable cases since March 2020 and 906 people have died from the virus. In the last 14 days, there have 147 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, and Pike counties.

Currently, vaccines are available to anyone age 12 and older, although only the Pfizer vaccine is available to children and adolescents up to age 18. Since May 10, more than 8,600 youth ages 12 to 15 have been vaccinated.

The demand for vaccinations is down across Alabama even as President Joe Biden’s National Month of Action initiative moves forward with the goal of having 70% of adults in the U.S. getting at least one COVID-19 dose by July 4. The daily number of vaccine doses administered in Alabama reached a high point in April and has steadily dropped since then.

For a list of vaccine clinics and other COVID-19 information, visit www.alabamapublichealth.gov and click on the COVID-19 page for a link to the dashboard hub.

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

