ADPH reducing updates to online COVID dashboards

With fewer cases and hospitalizations, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reducing how often it updates its online COVID-19 dashboards.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) announced that starting Monday it will update its dashboards less often. The dashboards provide data and information on cases, testing, deaths, and vaccinations.
ADPH will now update its Data and Surveillance Dashboard on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday with the Vaccine Distribution Dashboard updated on Tuesday and Thursday. No weekend updates will be made, but additional information may be provided as the department gathers more data on the pandemic, according to the ADPH.
ADPH launched its COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard in the early weeks of the pandemic and later added dashboards for vaccinations, a list of vaccine clinics, and a dashboard tracking cases in schools.
Based on the latest update, Alabama has had 546,324 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic reached the state more than a year ago. More than 11,200 people have died. As of last week, nearly 1.4 million people have been fully vaccinated in Alabama.
There are currently 225 people hospitalized around the state due to the virus – a far cry from the more than 3,000 people hospitalized back in January.
In the Wiregrass, there have 35,494 confirmed and probable cases since March 2020 and 906 people have died from the virus. In the last 14 days, there have 147 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, and Pike counties.
Currently, vaccines are available to anyone age 12 and older, although only the Pfizer vaccine is available to children and adolescents up to age 18. Since May 10, more than 8,600 youth ages 12 to 15 have been vaccinated.
The demand for vaccinations is down across Alabama even as President Joe Biden’s National Month of Action initiative moves forward with the goal of having 70% of adults in the U.S. getting at least one COVID-19 dose by July 4. The daily number of vaccine doses administered in Alabama reached a high point in April and has steadily dropped since then.
For a list of vaccine clinics and other COVID-19 information, visit www.alabamapublichealth.gov and click on the COVID-19 page for a link to the dashboard hub.
