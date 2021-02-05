ADPH seeks proposals to get COVID vaccines to underserved, high-risk people

The Alabama Department of Public Health is seeking proposals from organizations to help get COVID-19 vaccines to high-risk and underserved communities.

According to a news release, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) Immunization Division will take proposals until March 31 with possible funding ranging from $100,000 to $250,000. The goal is to get more vaccine distribution for specific populations, including racial and ethnic minority populations and rural communities. Funding would be renewable annually for up to three years.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Targeted populations include African Americans, Hispanics and Tribal Nations.

Organizations that ADPH is looking for would include colleges and universities, churches or religious institutions, federally qualified health centers including community health centers, pharmacies, long-term care facilities, first-responder organizations, and non-traditional providers that serve high-risk populations.

To accomplish the state’s goal, activities might include mobile vaccine clinics or off-site clinics in non-traditional settings; providing supplies to ensure the safe administration of vaccines; ensuring an equitable distribution of vaccines; and increasing vaccine confidence through education.

For more information, visit www.alabamapublichealth.gov/immunization/call-for-proposals.html. The award date is July 1, 2021.