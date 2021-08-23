ADPH urges vaccinations for those who have delayed

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the Pfizer vaccine on Monday for those ages 16 and older. The vaccine can still be administered to ages 12-15 under the FDA’s emergency use authorization. The emergency use also allows a third dose to be administered to those who are considered to have weakened immune systems.

A release from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) said the FDA’s full approval should give people increased confidence to get vaccinated.

Harris added that for those individuals who have only received one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and have delayed completing the two-dose series, it is not too late to get their second dose.

Free doses of vaccine are available at retail pharmacies, hospital clinics and other providers in more than a thousand locations throughout the state. While appointments are preferred due to the availability of staff, many pharmacies welcome walk-ins.

The Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are authorized for adults age 18 and older under emergency use authorizations. Visit www.vaccines.gov or contact a provider to check which vaccines are offered.