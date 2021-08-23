ADPH urges vaccinations for those who have delayed

Now that federal regulators have given full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the Alabama Department of Public Health is urging anyone who has delayed getting vaccinated to act by getting a shot.
“We have high levels of disease transmission in every county throughout the state,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said in a news release. “COVID-19 vaccination will help keep our communities safe and our children in school.”
After taking a small dip over the weekend, hospitalizations were back up Monday with 2,762 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Alabama. Statewide, the positivity rate for COVID tests was 21.9% and deaths reached 12,000 since the pandemic’s start.
In Dothan, Flowers Hospital had 93 COVID-19 patients on Monday up from the 78 patients the hospital had on Friday. Southeast Health had 110 people hospitalized with COVID-19.
On Sunday, the Alabama Hospital Association reported that the state had 1,497 staffed ICU beds and 1,523 ICU patients.
State and local health leaders have warned of the growing number of patients in Alabama’s hospitals due to COVID, filling ICU beds to the point that the state’s hospitals actually ran out of ICU beds last week. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), the overwhelming majority of new COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated – nearly 90% of cases and 94% of Alabama’s COVID deaths are unvaccinated people.
The current surge is blamed on the highly-contagious delta variant.
In Alabama, there are nearly 1.7 million people who are fully vaccinated and 2.2 million who have received one or more vaccine doses.
The Wiregrass has had 46,853 cases of COVID-19 reported since the pandemic began in March 2020 – more than 22,000 of those cases have been reported in 2021.
Houston County with a 31.41% vaccination rate has reported 14,033 total cases during the pandemic and has seen 310 county residents die from COVID-19 since last year.
Coffee and Dale counties – with 26.51% and 25.24% of eligible residents fully vaccinated, respectively – have both seen more than 7,000 cases of the virus. Coffee County has had 143 deaths while Dale has reported 128 deaths. Both counties have now had more reported cases in 2021 than they did in 2020.
Here is a breakdown of other Wiregrass counties: Barbour County, 30.44% vaccination rate, 2,878 total cases and 65 total deaths; Covington County, 26.01% vaccination rate, 5,501 total cases and 138 total deaths; Geneva County, 26.48% vaccination rate, 3,490 total cases and 88 total deaths; Henry County, 31.89% vaccination rate, 2,533 total cases and 45 total deaths; and Pike County, 28.05% vaccination rate, 3,778 total cases and 81 total deaths.
Every Wiregrass county has high positivity rates in testing from 17.40% in Covington County up to 42.2% in Dale County. A low positivity rate would be less than 5%.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the Pfizer vaccine on Monday for those ages 16 and older. The vaccine can still be administered to ages 12-15 under the FDA’s emergency use authorization. The emergency use also allows a third dose to be administered to those who are considered to have weakened immune systems.
A release from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) said the FDA’s full approval should give people increased confidence to get vaccinated.
Harris added that for those individuals who have only received one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and have delayed completing the two-dose series, it is not too late to get their second dose.
Free doses of vaccine are available at retail pharmacies, hospital clinics and other providers in more than a thousand locations throughout the state. While appointments are preferred due to the availability of staff, many pharmacies welcome walk-ins.
The Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are authorized for adults age 18 and older under emergency use authorizations. Visit www.vaccines.gov or contact a provider to check which vaccines are offered.
Select Costco, CVS, Sam's Club, Walgreens and Walmart locations are among those in Alabama providing vaccinations through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
For information about COVID-19 and for a link to a list of providers around the state, visit www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19.
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963.