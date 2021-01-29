AEA commends state for prioritizing education employees

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Education Association (AEA) commended Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris for prioritizing education employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. By moving education employees up the list and allowing them to receive a vaccine beginning Feb. 8, the process for returning to full face-to-face instruction in Alabama can begin.

It is the AEA’s intent that all educators who wish to receive it can receive the vaccine in order to prevent further deaths of educators in Alabama.

AEA President Sherry Tucker said, “Today represents a turning point in the battle against COVID-19 in Alabama schools. On behalf of every educator, I want to thank Dr. Harris for seeing how essential it is to protect those who serve our students. His bold action will speed up the process of returning to full-time in-person instruction, bringing significant relief to parents and economic recovery to our state.”

AEA Associate Executive Director Theron Stokes added, “AEA wants to ensure the action taken by the Alabama Department of Public Health today is not just a proposal but is a reality that all educators, not just some, will be given the opportunity to receive the vaccine. Therefore, AEA will continue to fight for public education in Alabama and will ensure this happens.”

Any education employee who wishes to schedule an appointment to receive a vaccination should call the Alabama Department of Public Health’s scheduling hotline. An online scheduling tool should arrive as early as next week.

