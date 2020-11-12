After arrest, police connect Dothan man to pawning stolen jewelry items valued over $20,000

After a man was arrested for pawning a stolen gold necklace, Dothan police connected him to a string of similar crimes in which he is suspected of pawning over $20,000 in stolen jewelry items around town.

James David Hinson, 53, of Dothan, is being charged with three counts of first-degree receiving stolen property.

“The first one occurred on Oct. 18. Mr. Hinson was in possession of a lady’s 18K gold diamond ring, valued at over $10,000 confirmed to be stolen. He went to a local pawn shop in the 2300 block of Montgomery Highway to sell it,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.

A few days after pawning the ring at Super Pawn, Hinson allegedly went to another pawn shop in the same chain on Ross Clark Circle and pawned a 14K gold diamond ring valued at over $5,000 and a 14K gold necklace valued over $500.

On Oct. 25, he allegedly returned to the Super Pawn on Montgomery Highway to pawn a 14-karat white gold necklace with a 1-carat diamond pendant valued at $4,700, according to Owens. The shop owner called the police when he discovered the necklace had been reported stolen, and Hinson was arrested last week.

He was arrested again on Nov. 11 after the pawn shops found that other items he pawned had also been reported stolen.

His bonds total $90,000 for the three charges.

