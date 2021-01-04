After COVID-19 uptick, some Dothan City Schools starting second term virtually

With the holidays coming to a close, Dothan City Schools is continuing to closely monitor COVID-19 cases within its students and faculty to determine what schools will pivot to online learning for the start of second term.

Currently, the schools that have announced plans to move to remote learning are Kelly Springs Elementary and Dothan Preparatory Academy starting Tuesday, Jan. 5, through Friday, Jan. 8. Detailed information on instructional packet and meal pick-up is available on the Dothan City Schools’ website.

These decisions were made based on staff shortages due to possible exposures and an overall uptick in cases over the holidays.

Before winter break, 170 students were quarantined due to positive test results or possible exposure to COVID-19. Acting Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe said that he will not be surprised if they encounter an increase in cases in the coming weeks.

“With cases spiking, we anticipate this to be a very tough month,” Coe said. “Medical facilities are overwhelmed. We will continue to monitor based on a school-by-school basis.”

Coe explained that it is not his intention to have the entire district shut down, or to have prolonged virtual learning.

