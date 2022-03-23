After two birthdays in lockdown, 102-year-old Dothan veteran has in-person party

Janette Formby had more than 100 reasons to smile. The Westside Terrace Healthcare resident celebrated her 102nd year among the love of her friends and family on Tuesday.

The in-person party in the facility’s dining room was a welcome change from her previous two birthdays.

Due to nationwide COVID-19 protocols to protect nursing home residents during the early days of the pandemic, social visits were highly restricted. The native of Henry County and WWII Navy WAVES veteran could only celebrate with her family from a creative distance.

For example, when she turned 100, Westside Terrace helped set up a makeshift party near a window while her loved ones gathered outside and sang Happy Birthday to her.

The widespread rollout of vaccines and treatments across the nation has been a game-changer. They have not only reduced the number of serious COVID-19 cases but have given families and friends a chance to get closer.

Visitation restrictions on nursing homes have drastically loosened and residents like Formby can once again enjoy in-person parties and social visits.

“We are just so grateful to the advances being made every day in the COVID-19 fight,” said Administrator Kristie Hughes. “Without them, wonderful days like these would not be possible.”