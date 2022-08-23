After two rabid foxes found in Ozark, police chief urges resident to 'be vigilant'

OZARK—Two rabid foxes have been found here inside the city limits, the police chief confirmed Tuesday.

“We urge the citizens of Ozark to be vigilant during the day while outside of your homes and throughout the city,” Ozark Police Chief Charles Ward said Tuesday.

Ward said on Monday and Tuesday, Ozark police were called to two incidents of reportedly rabid foxes running loose in the city limits.

“Upon arrival OPD officers found the wild foxes, and they were killed due to the aggressive attack attempts on several citizens and the officers,” Ward said. “It has been confirmed that these two foxes had rabies.”

Ward said the incidents were on separate sides of the city.

“If you need assistance or come across a stray animal, please do not approach the animal,” Ward said. “Call our dispatch line at 334-774-5111 to request Animal Control or a police officer.”