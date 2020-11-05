Agency receives $341,500 grant to assist in workforce training for older workers

The Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission will receive a $341,500 grant from the Center for Workforce Inclusion Inc.
Almost 90 percent of this grant – originally from the U.S. Department of Labor – will provide temporary employment to at least 63 low-income older Alabamians living in Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, and Houston counties.
These older adults will participate in the Senior Community Service Employment Program, a cornerstone program of the Older Americans Act. SCSEP is celebrating its 55th anniversary this year.
SCSEP, the only federal job training program targeted exclusively to low-income seniors, promotes personal dignity and self-sufficiency through work. Its temporary part-time community service jobs provide a hand-up, not a hand-out for older, unemployed low-income Americans.
The Senior Community Service Employment Program allows eligible persons to participate for up to four years, but the average tenure nationally is 19 months with the experience and training they receive leading them to permanent employment.
As one of the largest U.S. Department of Labor National Grantees of SCSEP, the Center works through a network of local partners in 33 states, District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. To date, the Center has placed over 90,000 older workers into permanent employment through the SCSEP program.
“Our long-term, local partners are a key to the strength of the Center and provide the systems to train older Americans into strategic advantage for employers and the Country.” said Gary A. Officer, Center for Workforce Inclusion President & CEO. “We are very pleased to continue our support of the Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission for the 46th consecutive year."
“SCSEP has been a godsend during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Scott Farmer, executive director of SEARP&DC. “SCSEP participants have been able to continue to be paid emergency pandemic sick leave while they stay at home and in many cases continue to receive training. Continuing to receive funds has prevented participants from becoming homeless. Now, the participants are slowly starting to be able to safely return to their training sites where they help local community, faith-based, and public agencies carry out their mission, such as the Enterprise Career Center and Wiregrass 2-1-1.”
“The Senior Employment Program is a win, win for everyone involved,” said David Duke, Wiregrass 2-1-1 executive director. “For financially strapped nonprofits like ours here at Wiregrass 2-1-1, the program provides Senior Placements that have a multitude of life skills that are extremely beneficial for those reaching out to our call center for help on a daily basis. When working at 2-1-1, the Senior Placements are also learning new skills that prove to be beneficial when re-entering the job market. We are so fortunate to be partnering with the Senior Employment program for over 11 years.”
