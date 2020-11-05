Agency receives $341,500 grant to assist in workforce training for older workers

“Our long-term, local partners are a key to the strength of the Center and provide the systems to train older Americans into strategic advantage for employers and the Country.” said Gary A. Officer, Center for Workforce Inclusion President & CEO. “We are very pleased to continue our support of the Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission for the 46th consecutive year."

“SCSEP has been a godsend during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Scott Farmer, executive director of SEARP&DC. “SCSEP participants have been able to continue to be paid emergency pandemic sick leave while they stay at home and in many cases continue to receive training. Continuing to receive funds has prevented participants from becoming homeless. Now, the participants are slowly starting to be able to safely return to their training sites where they help local community, faith-based, and public agencies carry out their mission, such as the Enterprise Career Center and Wiregrass 2-1-1.”

“The Senior Employment Program is a win, win for everyone involved,” said David Duke, Wiregrass 2-1-1 executive director. “For financially strapped nonprofits like ours here at Wiregrass 2-1-1, the program provides Senior Placements that have a multitude of life skills that are extremely beneficial for those reaching out to our call center for help on a daily basis. When working at 2-1-1, the Senior Placements are also learning new skills that prove to be beneficial when re-entering the job market. We are so fortunate to be partnering with the Senior Employment program for over 11 years.”