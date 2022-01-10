Agricultural museum opens with new look

Rather than just a collection of antique farm implements and equipment, the museum uses different stages of agricultural production to teach about the history of farming. Of course, there are still artifacts related to agriculture as well as items from everyday life on display.

“We have gutted the building and designed a brand new exhibit that takes you from the beginning of the product, because everything begins at home, and follows the product all the way along to the store and puts it into the hands of the people,” said Kari Barley, curator of the Alabama Agricultural Museum. “It’s a great vision of how to balance out agriculture and how they would have lived in the past.”

The idea is to show the how local agriculture moved from the home to the consumer, Barley said.

A video seen in the museum gift shop offers an introduction before visitors enter a replica of a log cabin home – built with those salvaged logs – where a stone fireplace is positioned on one wall next to a dining table and a spinning wheel sits in a corner by a bed. Clothes hang on a porch as you leave the home to enter the “field.” As guests continue through the different areas of the museum, they travel through a barn, a mill and warehouse, and a general store.