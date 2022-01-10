Agricultural museum opens with new look

The wood logs of the family cabin in the renovated Alabama Agricultural Museum were salvaged from a two-room log cabin once located above Abbie Creek in Henry County.
The lumber had been stored away on a Barbour County farm for 15 years before it found its way into the reimagined museum dedicated to agriculture. Visitors got their first glimpses of the changes during a grand opening held Monday.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey joined staff at Landmark Park, where the museum is located, as well as park board members, local legislators, school children, and others to officially reopen the museum that has been closed for two years during renovations.
The Alabama Agricultural Museum first opened in 1992 as a state-funded museum located at Landmark Park, a nonprofit history park with its focus on life in the Wiregrass during the Victorian era of the late 1890s to 1901.
Ivey told those who gathered that projects like the agricultural museum play a role in helping communities grow and thrive.
“This is history at its best,” Ivey said. “It’s a great way to teach our young people about the past. If they know where they came from and what the past was like, they can work toward the future.”
A large metal building, the Alabama Agricultural Museum was previously an open space filled with farm equipment and farming implements.
Rather than just a collection of antique farm implements and equipment, the museum uses different stages of agricultural production to teach about the history of farming. Of course, there are still artifacts related to agriculture as well as items from everyday life on display.
“We have gutted the building and designed a brand new exhibit that takes you from the beginning of the product, because everything begins at home, and follows the product all the way along to the store and puts it into the hands of the people,” said Kari Barley, curator of the Alabama Agricultural Museum. “It’s a great vision of how to balance out agriculture and how they would have lived in the past.”
The idea is to show the how local agriculture moved from the home to the consumer, Barley said.
A video seen in the museum gift shop offers an introduction before visitors enter a replica of a log cabin home – built with those salvaged logs – where a stone fireplace is positioned on one wall next to a dining table and a spinning wheel sits in a corner by a bed. Clothes hang on a porch as you leave the home to enter the “field.” As guests continue through the different areas of the museum, they travel through a barn, a mill and warehouse, and a general store.
“Over the years, many people have worked very hard to write about our history and preserve the many items that tell our story,” said Lester Killebrew, president of the Landmark Park board of directors. “… This is just the beginning for this museum. What you will see today is just a small part of what will be coming over the next two years.”
The renovations were done with a combination of state funding, donations, and Landmark Park money, said Laura VanLandingham, the executive director of Landmark Park. Future plans are to add to the museum and construction is expected to begin later this year.
“This is just Phase One,” VanLandingham said. “We have money from the state to double it in size, and we’ll add classrooms and more exhibit space.”
The Alabama Agricultural Museum is open Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is free with paid admission to Landmark Park – $4 for adults, $3 for kids, free for park members and children age 2 and under. Visit www.landmarkparkdothan.com or call 334-794-3452 for more information.
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963.