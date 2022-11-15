AHA's Dr. Don Williamson: Alabama facing health care crisis

While apologetic for the gloomy outlook, the leader of the Alabama Hospital Association painted a clear picture for the state’s health care system Tuesday morning when he spoke to those at the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce.

Alabama’s health care system is in crisis, Dr. Don Williamson told those attending the State of Health Care entry in the chamber’s Wiregrass Professional Series.

“One thing I’ve learned in my now almost 37 years of having the privilege of participating in health care in Alabama is just when you think you’ve got all the answers, you realize you really don’t know the question,” said Williamson, president and CEO of the Alabama Hospital Association.

Williamson said what he sees on the horizon for both the health care system in Alabama and nationally scares him.

Finances and workforce are the fundamental issues causing the biggest challenges for hospitals and the health care system, and Williamson said the two are inextricably linked.

“There’s an analogy that I heard many years ago, I’m not necessarily happy with the visual it creates, but it tells the true story,” Williamson said. “Our challenges are not caused by COVID. The analogy is you don’t know who’s swimming naked until the tide goes out. We didn’t understand how bad the health care system was stressed until COVID. COVID has not caused the crisis; COVID has simply magnified and allowed us to see the crisis.”

Financial challenges involve Medicare, Medicaid, commercial insurance, and the uninsured. But finances also have been greatly impacted by the COVID pandemic, Williamson said. Employer-sponsored insurance accounts for 47.2% of Alabama residents. Nearly 6% of the state’s residents are covered by non-group insurance; 19.5% by Medicaid; 16% by Medicare; 2% by military coverage; and 9.7% are uninsured.

Williamson said expanding Medicaid to cover the uninsured would be a good way to address some of the financial challenges. The state, he said, is in a better financial position today than it was years ago when it chose not to expand the program. Alabama is one of the few states that still have not expanded Medicaid.

To qualify for Medicaid in Alabama, you have to be a parent with a child with a monthly income of less than $275 for a family of two or less than $417 a month for a family of four.

Many families fall into a gap where they earn too much money to qualify for Medicaid and too little to afford commercial insurance.

A childless adult between the ages of 19 and 64 cannot qualify for Medicaid unless they have a disability or become pregnant. Adults ages 19 to 64 make up 14.9% of Alabama’s uninsured when broken down by age. Those under age 19 make up 3.4% of uninsured.

“When we start talking about Medicaid expansion to people that are not currently covered, we’re talking about those 19- to 64-year-olds; we’re talking about those parents of children who in order to survive are working poor,” Williamson said. “We’re not talking about giving coverage to people who are staying at home; we’re talking about taking care of people who are struggling to work.”

The U.S. percentage of uninsured is about 9.2%, and Williamson said the only reason Alabama’s percentage of uninsured is not any higher than the national average is because Alabama did a good job 25 years ago establishing the Children’s Health Insurance Program, known as ALL Kids.

But the uninsured isn’t the only problem, he said.

Medicare reimbursements for providers are based on an Area Wage Index, a good idea that has “run amok,” Williamson said. States with higher wage indexes get higher reimbursements for the same procedure done in states with lower wage indexes, such as Alabama. As wages for nurses go up in a state with an already higher wage index, the gap grows even wider.

“As long as there’s no new money in the system, hospitals that get more money are going to pay higher salaries and because they pay higher salaries, their wage index is going to continue to go up,” Williamson said. “Hospitals that pay less money, their wage indexes are going to go down.”

While workforce shortages were a problem before the COVID, the pandemic exacerbated it and created more stress, frustration, and burnout among health care workers.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals across Alabama saw personnel costs increase by more than $800 million in unreimbursed costs, Williamson said. Nationwide, the use of travel nurses increased by 35%, and 22% of hospitals reported critical staffing shortages.

Across the state, emergency department waits times increased, procedures were delayed, and beds were closed due to lack of staffing.

Williamson wants to see the state put some of its funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) toward helping hospitals with unreimbursed costs and maybe even offer better wages.

“We’ve had hospitals that have had to go borrow money to make payroll,” he said.

Workforce solutions also could include an increase use of LPNs and medical assistants for bedside care in hospitals or evaluating the scope of practice for nurse practitioners, Williamson said.

Hospital workforce costs will drop, Williamson said, but it’s unlikely they will ever go back to pre-pandemic levels. If nothing is done on the finance and workforce fronts, he said, more Alabama hospitals will be at risk for closing, especially rural hospitals, creating health care deserts.

“Without some long-term fiscal relief, I’m going to have fewer members and we’re going to have fewer hospitals, and that’s going to affect everyone,” Williamson said.