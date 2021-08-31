Air Force medical team relieving overworked SE Health staff

Boots were on medical floors Monday as Southeast Health became the first Alabama hospital to receive much needed help from the U.S. Department of Defense in the COVID-19 crisis.
A 20-person team of active duty military personnel from the Air Force medical team arrived at SE Health on Saturday to begin orientation and training.
This week, the team broke in half to begin working 12-hour shifts along hospital staff and relieve healthcare workers as the hospital recorded another all-time high census of admitted COVID-19 patients. On Monday, the hospital recorded 128 COVID-19 patients, six more than its previous high of 122.
“We are proud to be here to help support FEMA and the state of Alabama in reducing the stress on the workers here in Dothan, Alabama,” Maj. Lynn Smith, a nurse, said during a press conference on Tuesday.
Physicians, nurses, and respiratory therapists are part of the team working at Southeast Health, and is one of six teams working in three states as part of the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Three teams were sent to Louisiana and two teams were sent to Mississippi in the last week-and-a-half, according to a release from U.S. Army North’s Office of Public Affairs.
At Southeast Health, the medical team is working in the emergency department, medical/surgical floor, and the strained critical care unit (CCU). On Monday, SE Health said there were 18 inpatients awaiting CCU beds while 14 other inpatients were receiving care in an alternative care CCU created to assist with the overflow.
“We are proud to have these brave men and women here as part of our team,” Rick Sutton, SE Health’s CEO, said. “We thank them for their support of Southeast Health as well as their service to our country. Whilst they're here, we will continue to look ahead and make sure that we are looking and calculating our next move for our staff and this community.”
Sutton said the hospital is also working with nursing agencies to provide additional staff to accommodate the surge it is currently experiencing.
“This surge looks to be more sustained. It’s going to last a bit longer, I believe,” Dr. George Narby, SE Health’s chief medical officer, said. He added that the current cohort of patients in younger on average and has chronic health conditions than hospital staff observed in previous hospitalization surges.
As of Tuesday, Narby said that around 12% of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 were fully vaccinated, while the other 88% were not vaccinated or were partially vaccinated.
Alabama’s COVID-19 death toll climbed to 12,283 as hospitalizations jumped to 2,866 on Tuesday, which is 51 more than was reported on Monday. Southeast Health was treating 122 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday.
“Thankfully, the demand for vaccination has increased recently,” Narby said. “Vaccinations have been shown to reduce your risk of getting COVID at least by five times over the unvaccinated and reduce your risk of getting hospitalized 29 times more than the unvaccinated. That is, it's been proven safe, effective, and extremely useful in our combat against COVID.”
Appointments for a booster shot, a third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, are now available at the hospital. Southeast Health is waiting for guidance from the CDC and state and federal government to determine when to start the process of allowing members of the general public over the age of 12 to get the booster shot as well.
“Vaccination is the way through this war against COVID,” Narby said. “This isn't a war amongst ourselves. It's one team, one fight. It's us against this virus.”
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.