Air Force medical team relieving overworked SE Health staff

“We are proud to have these brave men and women here as part of our team,” Rick Sutton, SE Health’s CEO, said. “We thank them for their support of Southeast Health as well as their service to our country. Whilst they're here, we will continue to look ahead and make sure that we are looking and calculating our next move for our staff and this community.”

Sutton said the hospital is also working with nursing agencies to provide additional staff to accommodate the surge it is currently experiencing.

“This surge looks to be more sustained. It’s going to last a bit longer, I believe,” Dr. George Narby, SE Health’s chief medical officer, said. He added that the current cohort of patients in younger on average and has chronic health conditions than hospital staff observed in previous hospitalization surges.

As of Tuesday, Narby said that around 12% of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 were fully vaccinated, while the other 88% were not vaccinated or were partially vaccinated.

Alabama’s COVID-19 death toll climbed to 12,283 as hospitalizations jumped to 2,866 on Tuesday, which is 51 more than was reported on Monday. Southeast Health was treating 122 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday.