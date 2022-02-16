Alabama adds newborn screening tests to help identify conditions

These additions were made in accordance with the national Recommended Uniform Screening Panel (RUSP). Disorders are chosen based on evidence that supports the benefit of screening, the ability of states to screen for the disorder, and the availability of effective treatments. The RUSP establishes a standardized list of disorders supported by the Advisory Committee on Heritable Disorders in Newborns and Children and recommended by the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

The BCL anticipates testing for X-ALD, Pompe disease, and MPS-I by the end of 2022. Pompe disease and MPS-I are lysosomal storage disorders that are caused by changes in a single gene. The conditions may worsen and cause death if not treated early. Additionally, X-ALD is a rare disorder caused by a change in a single gene and can cause death during childhood without treatment.

Newborn screening can alert providers to the potential for a condition that is typically not apparent at birth. Additional evaluation and confirmatory testing are required to confirm a diagnosis and identify the right treatment.