Alabama Bankers Association welcomes new chairman Hope Johnson

MONTGOMERY – The Alabama Bankers Association welcomed the new chairman of its board of directors, Hope Johnson, during its annual convention in June. Johnson is the CEO of Friend Bank in Slocomb.

“Hope has devoted much of her life to public service and banking. In these roles, Hope enjoys developing relationships with people helping to create vision in both her community and the banking industry,” said ABA President and CEO Scott Latham. “We look forward to her leadership and our work together in the coming year.”

Johnson has served in various roles at Friend Bank since 1987, becoming CEO in 1999.

“I am grateful to our ABA member banks for their support and encouragement. I look forward to working with ABA President and CEO Scott Latham and the outstanding team at the ABA, and I am honored to serve our Alabama banking industry,” Johnson said.

Johnson brings nearly 40 years of banking and leadership experience to her role as chairman of the association. Johnson was recently appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey to serve on the Alabama State Banking Board. She also currently serves as chairman of the Wiregrass United Way Board of Trustees, and is a member of the American Bankers Association Community Bankers Council, the Wiregrass Regional Council of Leadership Alabama, the University of Alabama Culverhouse Board of Visitors, and the FUMC Respite Care Committee and Funds Management Committee. She previously served as chairman of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce and participated in Leadership Dothan and Leadership Alabama. Johnson earned her bachelor’s degree from The University of Alabama in 1985, graduated from the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University in 1991, and completed the Harvard Business School Owner/President program in 2009.

Other officers elected during the convention include: Chairman-elect Mike Ross, president and CEO of CB&S Bank in Russellville; Vice Chairman Macke Mauldin, president of Bank Independent in Sheffield; Treasurer Dwight Gamble, president and CEO of HNB First in Headland; and Past Chairman Steve Smith, chairman, president and CEO of SouthPoint Bank in Birmingham.

The Alabama Bankers Association represents 123 banks. Banks in Alabama have combined deposits of more than $247 billion and have 1,491 locations across the state.