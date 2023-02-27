The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) will hold public Alabama Community Broadband Technical Assistance Program meetings in the Wiregrass area this week.

These meetings are open to the public and media are invited to attend. The meetings are:

Dale County: Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Daleville Convention Center, 750 Daleville Ave. Daleville.

Houston County: Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 2 to 5:30 p.m. at Taylor Town Hall, 1469 S. Highway 605, Taylor.

Henry County: Wednesday, March 1, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Abbeville United Methodist Church, 100 W. Kelly St., Abbeville.

Barbour County: Wednesday, March 1, from 2 to 5:30 p.m. at Eufaula Community Center, 14 Community Dr., Eufaula.

Geneva County: Thursday, March 2, from 1 to 4:30 p.m., Hartford Community Center, 403 S. 3rd Ave., Hartford.

The Alabama Community Broadband Technical Assistance Program, administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs Digital Expansion Division, provides technical assistance to units of local government and other public stakeholders in Alabama seeking to deploy or expand broadband infrastructure and services to help communities prepare for broadband deployment and digital opportunities.

This program is funded through grants from the US Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration and National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

This program enables participating counties and jurisdictions within those counties the tools to understand broadband gaps and opportunities, and to position their communities for broadband efforts to address these.

Over the next few years, the State of Alabama will make unprecedented funds available for this specific purpose and local engagement is critical to shaping the state’s plans and positioning counties to take maximal advantage of these opportunities.

This county-level broadband technical assistance will involve three phases:

1) Stakeholder engagement and asset identification for broadband readiness

2) Data Collection and collaboration to baseline broadband needs and assess current state

3) Strategy development for broadband deployment and digital opportunity partnerships.