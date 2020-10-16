Alabama completes 2020 Census with 99.9% household response

MONTGOMERY — Alabama completed the 2020 Census with a 99.9% household response rate, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Friday alongside the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs and Alabama Counts!.
The census count officially ended on Thursday, Oct. 15, after the U.S. Census Bureau extended the deadline several days.
Alabama’s response rate was on par with 48 other U.S. states. The only two falling below that level were Mississippi and Louisiana. Of the 99.9% of households counted, 63.5% were self-responding Alabamians – an improvement from the 62.5% self-response rate recorded in 2010, but below the 75% goal set by state and local leaders.
Across the state, 47 counties exceeded their 2010 self-response rate, including the Wiregrass’ Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Dale, and Geneva counties.
Wiregrass counties self-response rates were as follows:
• Barbour County, 56.7%
• Coffee County, 63.4%
• Covington County, 59.1%
• Dale County, 60.3%
• Geneva County, 59.5%
• Henry County, 52.8%
• Houston County , 63.9%
• Pike County, 51.8%
In addition to self-response rates recorded by internet, phone or mail, the remaining percentage of responses was gathered by door-to-door census takers for households who did not participate in self-response.
Gov. Ivey led census efforts in alignment with ADECA and Alabama Counts! since April 2019 to ensure participation numbers statewide reflected a proper Alabama representation. At stake are adequate federal representation, continued community funding, and ongoing economic development opportunities moving forward.
The response rate includes only the percentage of households accounted for, not the number of people living in those households. The U.S. Census Bureau will release the total statewide population figures for Alabama and all other states in the coming months, currently scheduled for Dec. 31. These figures will determine congressional reapportionment.
“Though this year has been challenging for everyone, Alabama Counts! is tremendously pleased that we fulfilled our goal of maximum participation among Alabama households in the 2020 Census,” said Kenneth Boswell, chairman of Alabama Counts and director of ADECA.
Alabama counties reflecting the highest self-response rates were Shelby County at 77.8%, Madison County at 76.0% and Autauga County at 71.7%. Additionally, Macon County, which took home the title of Alabama Census Bowl Champion in September and $65,000 for its public-school system, finished at 52.5% for self-response.
For more information on the 2020 Census statewide efforts or to see a complete map of county response rates, please visit https://alabama2020census.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.