Alabama completes 2020 Census with 99.9% household response

• Pike County, 51.8%

In addition to self-response rates recorded by internet, phone or mail, the remaining percentage of responses was gathered by door-to-door census takers for households who did not participate in self-response.

Gov. Ivey led census efforts in alignment with ADECA and Alabama Counts! since April 2019 to ensure participation numbers statewide reflected a proper Alabama representation. At stake are adequate federal representation, continued community funding, and ongoing economic development opportunities moving forward.

The response rate includes only the percentage of households accounted for, not the number of people living in those households. The U.S. Census Bureau will release the total statewide population figures for Alabama and all other states in the coming months, currently scheduled for Dec. 31. These figures will determine congressional reapportionment.

“Though this year has been challenging for everyone, Alabama Counts! is tremendously pleased that we fulfilled our goal of maximum participation among Alabama households in the 2020 Census,” said Kenneth Boswell, chairman of Alabama Counts and director of ADECA.