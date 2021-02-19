Alabama COVID numbers on downward trajectory, over 717K vaccines administered

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Harris attributed the decrease to the end of the holiday season, along with vaccinations and temporary natural immunity from people who have been exposed to the virus.

“We aren’t out of the woods yet, but we can see how to get out,” Harris said. “This is not the time to ease up wearing your mask. It’s not the time to go be in large groups of people. Continue to think about those who are most vulnerable and help protect them.”

Because of the recent inclement weather in the South, shipping delays were present throughout the state, halting approximately 10,000 doses. Harris said the doses are now being shipped and anyone who had to miss an appointment this week should be able to reschedule.

According to Harris, the new CDC guidelines concerning quarantine protocol for individuals who have been vaccinated now states anyone who has had both rounds of the vaccine no less than two weeks and no more than three months prior to exposure would not have to quarantine unless showing symptoms.

Harris said the state’s objective now is to continue working to even out the distribution of the vaccine to ensure that it is reaching all areas of the state where it is most needed, including smaller rural areas.