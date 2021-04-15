Alabama director for Convention of States to speak to Houston County Republican Women

Murray Edwards, Alabama State Director for the Convention of States, will be the guest speaker at the Houston County Republican Women meeting on Thursday, April 22, at 11 a.m.

After spending over 30 years working in the corporate world as a small business consultant in the high- tech space, Edwards left to start his own consulting firm.

He spent the next few years working within the small business community educating business owners and their employees on best business practices and business strategies to improve profitability and the working environment.

During this time, he realized that in many cases more time was being taken by business owners addressing governmental rules, regulations and maintaining proper accreditations.

He retired from the business world in 2015 and began working on behalf of business owners and individuals to reduce government overreach. In September of 2017, he joined Convention of States and in March of 2018 he became the Alabama State Director.

Since that time, the Convention of States organization in Alabama has grown into one of the largest Constitutional conservative grassroots movements in the state. Convention of States now has supporters and volunteers in every House and Senate District across the state and the leadership team has expanded the grassroots membership to nearly 40,000 individuals.

