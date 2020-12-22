Alabama drivers cautioned on possible icy roads during holiday

Alabama may not have a white Christmas, but its bridges and roadways could become icy later this holiday week with forecasts calling for freezing precipitation, particularly on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) urges motorists planning to travel this week to be prepared for hazardous road conditions, in addition to the typical heavier-than-normal holiday traffic.

"The days leading up to Christmas through New Year’s Day are truly a joyful and festive time, even during mild weather conditions." ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said. "This week, however, forecasters are calling for freezing precipitation across the state. We urge Alabama’s motoring public to monitor the weather, drive with extreme caution and assist our troopers and our law enforcement partners by promoting safety on Alabama roadways and to prevent traffic crashes, injuries, and fatalities."