Alabama establishes first early childhood educator apprenticeship in Dothan

The ECE Apprenticeship provides an opportunity to increase the number of highly qualified early childhood educators in the workforce as apprentices engage in on-the-job learning (OJL) with a mentor and complete related technical instruction (RTI) from institutions of higher education. The apprenticeship allows apprentices to complete stackable credentials, a Child Development Associate certification, an associate’s degree, and a bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education, all while employed with a child care provider.

“The Coleman Center serves as a model center for preparing future teachers while researching and disseminating best practices in early childhood education. Of course, it does so in a caring and loving environment for the children enrolled,” Troy University Chancellor Jack Hawkins, Jr., said. “We are pleased Troy University and our partners are forging the future of early childhood education in our state and nation.”

This fall, two apprentices at The Coleman Center for Early Learning and Family Enrichment will serve as a pilot group. Apprentices will receive direct support from mentors, B-5 (birth through five) coaches, and directors. They will also have guidance within the ECE Apprenticeship Toolkit that was developed by members from ADECE and AOA, the director of the Coleman Center, and a CHD instructor from WCCD.