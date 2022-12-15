AUBURN UNIVERSITY — The Alabama Cooperative Extension System will host a series of five industrial hemp meetings for new and seasoned growers in early 2023.

Katelyn Kesheimer, an Alabama Extension entomologist, said all meetings follow the same agenda, so growers only need to attend one meeting. She also said new growers are strongly encouraged to attend.

“The meeting will be an overview of the 2023 hemp season with changes to hemp rules, requirements licensees must meet, and procedures and deadlines,” Kesheimer said. “We will also provide information on hemp budgets and tips for successful growing.”

Registration for these meetings is free, but required for attendance. The meeting schedule is as follows:

- Wednesday, Jan. 11, 9 a.m. to noon at the Wiregrass Research and Extension Center, 167 State Highway 134, Headland.

- Thursday, Jan. 12, 9 a.m. to noon, Grace Fellowship Church, 1412 E. Nashville Ave., Atmore.

- Friday, Jan. 13, 9 a.m. to noon, Tuscaloosa County Extension Office, 2513 Seventh St., Tuscaloosa.

- Thursday, Jan. 19, 9 a.m. to noon, Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries Auditorium, 1445 Federal Drive, Montgomery.

- Friday, Jan. 20, 9 a.m. to noon, Lauderdale County Extension Office, 802 Veterans Drive, Florence.

Find links to register for the meetings at www.aces.edu/blog/topics/farming/alabama-extension-hosts-industrial-hemp-meetings-statewide/. For more information on industrial hemp in Alabama, visit the Alabama Industrial Hemp Program web page at www.aces.edu/blog/topics/crop-production/alabama-industrial-hemp-program/.