Alabama fast food restaurant looking for “granfluencer” in latest contest

Jack’s Family Restaurant is looking to make someone’s grandparents famous.

The restaurant got its start in 1960 in Homewood. Now the company is looking for faces for its latest campaign, and your Paw-Paw or Memaw, might just be who they’re looking for.

The chain is offering up a year of free food and a custom “swag pack” to 10 “granfluencers” and their nominators who are chosen when the contest ends.

Out of those 10, one grandparent will be named the ultimate “Granfluencer,” and go on to have the opportunity to be featured in a Jack’s advertisement.

Aug. 31 is the deadline to enter your favorite grandparent -- just post a photo or a video of the nominee on Instagram tagging @eatatjacks and #JacksGranfluencers with a caption that includes why they should be a Jack’s Granfluencer.

Also you can go directly to their website at jacksgranfluencers.com/enter as another way to enter.

Be sure to read the contest rules; there are restrictions.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.