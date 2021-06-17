Alabama governor authorizes Friday as a holiday for state employees

Support Local Journalism
After President Joe Biden signed legislation Thursday establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey authorized Friday, June 18, as a holiday for state employees.
“All state offices will be closed on that date, except those in areas where it is essential to maintain personnel,” Ivey said. “If it is necessary for any employee to work on that day, they should be allowed time off as soon thereafter as possible.”
Jimmy Sailors
