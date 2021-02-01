Alabama health department launches online portal for COVID-19 vaccinations

The demand for vaccine continues to greatly exceed supply as Alabama has more than 326,000 healthcare workers and nearly 350,000 people who now qualify for a vaccine because they are 75 years of age or older, according to ADPH. On Monday, Feb. 8, the state plans to extend eligibility to people 65 or older as well as additional frontline critical workers such as teachers, childcare workers and food and agriculture workers. That will add over 1 million more people who are eligible to receive a vaccine.

Sites listed in the ADPH portal have limited supply of vaccine available, according to the news release.

Based on current supply and expectations for shipments for the next month, ADPH believes that public health clinics will have to spend February heavily focused on providing second doses for the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments may not be available immediately since access is directly related to the amount of vaccine provided by the federal government, according to the news release. But if the federal vaccine supply increases for Alabama, the ADPH expects to increase the access to appointments for more people.

Individuals are encouraged to visit drive-thru and walk-in clinics, or other vaccine providers, if appointments are not currently available at a county health department location.

Alabama’s COVID-19 Vaccination Allocation Plan, which can be viewed by clicking a box on the portal, was developed by working with stakeholders and following guidance provided by the federal government. For general information about COVID-19, the COVID-19 Information Hotline number is 1-800-270-7268.

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.